Ryan William Schmidt, 30, Motley, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and one felony count of threat of violence.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on April 20. Morrison County Sheriff’s received a report of shots fired at a residence in Morrison County. A deputy arrived on the scene and met with the victim. According to the report, the victim got into a verbal argument with Schmidt. The victim stated that Schmidt grabbed a gun from his vehicle, pointed it at him and then allegedly threatened to shoot him “between the eyes.”

