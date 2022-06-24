June 17 — A resident on Great River Road in Bowlus reported a burglary.

June 18 — A business on Nature Road in Foley reported a gas drive off.

June 18 — A resident on Sunwood Lane in Randall reported a burglary and a stolen vehicle.

June 18 — A business on Highway 25 in Pierz reported a gas drive-off.

June 19 — A resident on 153rd Street in Little Falls reported the theft of a blue 60 gallon air compressor.

June 20 — A resident on 78th Street in Hillman someone threw a rock at their residence and cut wires to their pool.

Load comments