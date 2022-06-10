Morrison County Sheriff's Office Jun 10, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save June 3 — A business on North Main Street in Upsala reported a gas drive-off.June 3 — A resident on Main Street East in Motley reported a theft.June 4 — A resident on Timberlost Road in Little Falls reported a scam.June 5 — A resident on Dove Road in Cushing reported a theft.June 7 — A resident on 160th Avenue in Little Falls reported a theft in which someone had been trying to open a bank account using their name.June 8 — A resident on 330th Street in Cushing reported a burglary at a residence when the owners live out of town. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Morrison County Record News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Little Falls waiting for word on potential bridge funding Investigative report of Royalton police chief outlines alleged misconduct School bus driving couple embraces new chapter in life Cyclist crashes into van in downtown Little Falls Bowlus woman charged for allegedly defrauding 80-year-old E-Editions Morrison County Record Jun 5, 2022 0 Online Poll Have you decided who you will vote for in the Aug. 9 primary? You voted: No, definitely too far away. Yes, I know already. I’m not going to vote in the primary — one election a year is enough. Vote View Results Back
