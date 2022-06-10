June 3 — A business on North Main Street in Upsala reported a gas drive-off.

June 3 — A resident on Main Street East in Motley reported a theft.

June 4 — A resident on Timberlost Road in Little Falls reported a scam.

June 5 — A resident on Dove Road in Cushing reported a theft.

June 7 — A resident on 160th Avenue in Little Falls reported a theft in which someone had been trying to open a bank account using their name.

June 8 — A resident on 330th Street in Cushing reported a burglary at a residence when the owners live out of town.

