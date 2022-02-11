Feb. 3 — A resident reported their fish house had been stolen from Green Prairie Fish Lake.

Feb. 4 — A resident on Birch Street East in Motley reported a case of unemployment fraud.

Feb. 4 — A resident on Emerald Road in Randall reported they had received a scam phone all regarding Medicare.

Feb. 5 — A resident on 340th Street in Bowlus reported a case of fraud in which they received an email asking for a personal email and that they needed a payment in the form of gift cards. The resident provided the $600 worth of gift cards, emailed the numbers to the subject and then received another email requesting more money.

Feb. 5 — A business on Degraff Avenue in Swanville reported a gas drive-off.

Feb. 7 — A resident on 180th Avenue in Little Falls reported a trailer was found on the side of the roadway. It was found to be stolen from a construction site in Nisswa.

Feb. 8 — A resident on River Vista Drive in Baxter reported a scam in which someone called claiming to be from the Morrison County Sheriff’s office saying they were going to arrest the resident.

Feb. 8 — A resident on 25th Street in St. Cloud reported a scam.

Feb. 8 — A resident on Rock hill Drive in Cushing reported a scam in which they lost $4,000.

Feb. 9 — A resident on 118th Street in Pierz reported checks were stolen from their mailbox.

