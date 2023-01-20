Morrison County Sheriff's Office Jan 20, 2023 28 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jan. 7 — A resident on 390th Avenue in Hillman reported their mailbox had been damaged.Jan. 10 — A resident on King Road in Pierz reported finding BB gun shot holes in two of their windows.Jan. 11 — A resident of Concreek Road of Little Falls reported damage to their property.Jan. 11 — A resident on 179th Street in Little Falls reported a theft.Jan. 12 — A resident on Bear Road in Cushing reported a theft.Jan. 13 — A resident on Elm Road in Little Falls reported a case of fraud.Jan. 13 — A resident on 183rd Street and 195th Avenue in Little Falls, reported damage to their property.Jan. 17 — A resident on White Pine Lane in Motley reported a case of mail tampering.Jan. 17 — A resident on Mary Lane in Little Falls reported a case of fraud.Jan. 17 — A resident on Bear Road in Cushing reported a case of fraud. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Morrison County Record News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now After 25 years, Fallsnet 'not going anywhere' Watten excited to give back to place that embraced her Newly-elected Pierz Mayor Toby Egan resigns his post Morrison County Arrest Warrants Brainerd man sentenced for possession of mushrooms, THC wax E-Editions Morrison County Record Jan 15, 2023 0 Online Poll How about those Vikes? You voted: The games were exciting while they lasted. I went and got my hopes up, I knew better. They’ll do better next year, which is what I say every year. Didn’t even watch them this year. Vote View Results Back
