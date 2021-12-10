Dec. 4 — A resident on 150th Avenue in Little Falls reported a scam.
Dec. 4 — A resident on Riverside Lane in Motley reported a scam.
Dec. 5 — A resident on 93rd Street in Pierz reported that several ice fishing items, including an ION ice auger valued at $500 and a Vexilar FL28 fish locater valued at $790, were stolen out of the back of his truck when it was parked on a street in Buckman.
Dec. 5 — A business reported that it appeared a vehicle had hit a power pole on Nature Road in Foley.
Dec. 5 — A resident reported that two trail cameras, one valued at $30 and the other valued at $120, were stolen from a property on 190th Street in Randall.
Dec. 6 — A resident on 118th Street in Little Falls reported a burglary.
Dec. 6 — A resident on 243rd Street in Pierz reported theft by check.
Dec. 6 — A resident on 410th Avenue in Hillman reported an unemployment scam, after someone had used the resident’s information to file for unemployment.
Dec. 6 — A resident on Azure Road in Cushing reported check fraud.
Dec. 6 — A resident on Kamnic Street in Pierz reported that a Minneapolis resident had attempted to open a bank account using the resident’s Social Security number.
Dec. 6 — A resident on 330th Avenue in Hillman reported a scam.
Dec. 7 — A business reported a burglary on 330th Street in Motley.
Dec. 8 — A resident on 320th Street in Cushing reported someone had taken money out of her bank account through Facebook Pay fraudulently.
Dec. 8 — A U.S. Postal Service employee reported theft of mail after an unknown individual had found several pieces of mail in the ditch on Harvest Road in Little Falls.
Dec. 8 — A resident on 118th Street in Little Falls reported a burglary.
