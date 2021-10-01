Sept. 23 — A resident on Danberry Trail in Pillager reported a theft.
Sept. 25 — A resident on 133rd Street in Hillman reported someone went through their fence, doing about $200 in damage.
Sept. 25 — A resident on Harness Road in Little Falls reported a theft.
Sept. 27 — A resident on Great River Road in Little Falls reported a theft.
Sept. 29 —A resident on 270th Street in Cushing reported the theft of a vehicle.
Sept. 29 — A resident on 20th Street in Holdingford reported someone smashed their vehicle’s driver’s side window.
