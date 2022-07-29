Morrison County Sheriff's Office Jul 29, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save July 21 — A business on 345th Avenue in Foley reported a gas drive-off.July 22 — A resident on 295th Avenue in Pierz reported a vehicle had hit and damaged their mailbox, before going into a ditch.July 22 — A resident on 177th Avenue in Little Falls reported a scam.July 23 — A resident on 263rd Street in Fort Ripley reported a side-by-side was parked behind some farm equipment. It was learned the side-by-side had been stolen out of Crow Wing County.July 25— A business reported its mini-excavator, valued at $50,000 to $60,000, had been stolen from a location on Grouse Road and 210th Street in Little Falls.July 25 — A resident on 133rd Street in Little Falls reported someone tole tools out of their truck. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Morrison County Record News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Big Adventures receives $100K grant from Little Falls State Patrol reports Royalton man's injuries 'life threatening' in rollover Little Falls man involved in Otter Tail County wreck Majaski charged with making threats of violence Klooster charged with criminal vehicular homicide in connection with fatal crash E-Editions Morrison County Record Jul 24, 2022 0 Online Poll Have you started shopping for school supplies? You voted: Yes, I buy a little at a time to prevent sticker shock. No, I wait until closer to the start of school. I don’t have kids in school, but I’ve been buying them to donate. Vote View Results Back
