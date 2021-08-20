Aug. 6 — A resident on Cable Road in Swanville reported damage to their property.

Aug. 6 — A business on Degraff Avenue in Swanville reported a gas drive-off.

Aug. 9 — A resident who parked their vehicle at a location on East Shamineau Drive in Motley during an event, reported someone had stolen their wallet of of their vehicle. Their credit card was then used at a store in Little Falls and another in St. Cloud.

Aug. 10 — A resident on Ridge Road in Motley reported a theft.

Aug. 10 — A resident on 108th Street in Little Falls reported a theft.

Aug. 11 — A resident on 170th Avenue in Little Falls reported a theft.

Aug. 11 — A resident on 320th Street in Cushing reported damage to their property.

Aug. 11 — A resident on Nature Road in Royalton reported a burglary while the suspect was still in their garage.

Aug. 12 — A resident on 223rd Street and 165th Avenue reported damage to their property by an ATV.

Aug. 12 — A resident on 153rd Street in Pierz reported a scam in which the resident was asked to send $3,000 to keep their grandson out of jail.

Aug. 13 — A resident on 165th Avenue and 233rd Street in Fort Ripley reported damage to their property.

Aug. 15 — A resident on Evergreen Street in Royalton reported damage to their property.

Aug. 16 — A resident on 63rd Street in Royalton reported a theft.

Aug. 18 — A resident on East Sixth Street in Randall reported a burglary, with their shop broken into and tools stolen.

