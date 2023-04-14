Morrison County Sheriff's Office Apr 14, 2023 30 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save April 5 — A resident on Grouse Road in Little Falls reported a scam, in which they lost $4,000.April 5 — A resident on Fourth Street East in Swanville reported damage to their property.April 10 — A resident on Forest Road in Little Falls reported the theft of a vehicle.April 11 — A resident on Iris Road in Little Falls reported a case of fraud with a credit card.April 11 — A resident on Cable Road in Swanville reported a scam. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Morrison County Record News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Pierz Healy student invents Grain Gyre to keep farmers safe Raising incredible little humans UPDATED: Little Falls man killed in Thursday accident identified Fairway opens branch in Little Falls Tips from mechanics to get your car ready for spring E-Editions Morrison County Record Apr 9, 2023 0 Online Poll How’s your vehicle holding up with all the potholes? You voted: Not too bad, I drive slowly over them if I can’t avoid them. Not sure, but I’m not looking forward to the next visit to my mechanic. Already had to have my vehicle re-aligned because of it. Vote View Results Back
