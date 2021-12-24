Dec. 16 — A resident on Superior Avenue in Randall reported unauthorized use of their vehicle.

Dec. 17 — A business on Second Avenue Northeast reported a scam.

Dec. 17 — A resident on Ridge Road in Motley reported damage by a snowmobile on their property.

Dec. 19 — A resident on Great River Road in Royalton reported the doors had been kicked in at an unoccupied residence.

Dec. 19 — A resident on Bugle Road in Motley reported someone had used their daughter’s phone to purchase a phone card online.

Dec. 19 — A resident on 370th Avenue in Hillman reported the theft of two license plates from their vehicle.

Dec. 20 — A resident on 230th Street in Randall reported a scam.

Dec. 20 — A business on Highway 10 South in Royalton reported a gas drive off.

