Dec. 23, 2021 — An abandoned vehicle found in a ditch on Cable Road in Swanville was found to be stolen.

Dec. 26, 2021 — A resident on 213th Street and 205th Avenue in Little Falls reported damage to their property.

Jan. 2 — A resident on Highway 115 in Randall reported a scam in which someone got into their email account.

Jan. 4 — A resident on Sage Road in Hillman reported a theft.

Jan. 5 — A resident on 70th Street in Little Falls reported a case of fraud in which someone had filed for unemployment under their name.

