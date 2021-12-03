Nov. 25 — A resident on Partridge Road in Hillman reported their mailbox had been hit by a vehicle.

Nov. 26 — A resident on Grouse Road in Little Falls reported the theft of their vehicle from Riley One Stop.

Nov. 29 — A resident on Highway 27 in Little Falls reported a theft.

Nov. 29 — A resident on Rhoda Avenue in Swanville reported a case of fraud in which they received a check in the mail for $4,500. The resident deposited the check into their bank account. The person sending the check asked the resident to send $2,000 in gift cards to an undisclosed location. The resident’s bank was able to put a stop to it, as the check was not good.

Nov. 29 — A resident on 10th Avenue and Balcony Road in Swanville reported damage to their property.

Dec. 1 — A resident on Bredfield Lane in Little Falls reported a possible scam.

Dec. 1 — A resident on 295th Avenue in Pierz reported a scam.

Load comments