Nov. 25 — A resident on Partridge Road in Hillman reported their mailbox had been hit by a vehicle.
Nov. 26 — A resident on Grouse Road in Little Falls reported the theft of their vehicle from Riley One Stop.
Nov. 29 — A resident on Highway 27 in Little Falls reported a theft.
Nov. 29 — A resident on Rhoda Avenue in Swanville reported a case of fraud in which they received a check in the mail for $4,500. The resident deposited the check into their bank account. The person sending the check asked the resident to send $2,000 in gift cards to an undisclosed location. The resident’s bank was able to put a stop to it, as the check was not good.
Nov. 29 — A resident on 10th Avenue and Balcony Road in Swanville reported damage to their property.
Dec. 1 — A resident on Bredfield Lane in Little Falls reported a possible scam.
Dec. 1 — A resident on 295th Avenue in Pierz reported a scam.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.