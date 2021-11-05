Oct. 29 — A business on Highway 27 in Little Falls reported a scam.

Oct. 30 — A resident on Lakeview Drive in Cushing reported an abandoned vehicle.

Oct. 31 — A resident on 370th Avenue in Hillman reported a burglary. A trailer was stolen.

Nov. 1 — A business on Highway 10 South in Royalton reported a gas drive off.

Nov. 1 — A resident on Azure Road in Cushing reported a theft.

Nov. 1 — A resident on 165th Avenue and 213th Street in Fort Ripley reported a theft.

Nov. 3 — A business on 320th Street in Cushing reported a gas drive-off.

