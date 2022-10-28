Morrison County Sheriff's Office Oct 28, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Oct. 19 — A resident on 105th Avenue in Randall reported a scam.Oct. 20 — Crow Wing Power reported a theft of underground cables from Azure Road in Cushing.Oct. 22 — A resident on 170th Avenue in Royalton reported the theft of a white 2006 Pace enclosed trailer, valued at $22,000.Oct. 22 — A resident on Abbey Road in Burtrum reported the theft of a vehicle.Oct. 24 — A resident on West First Avenue in Upsala reported a theft.Oct. 24 — A business on 230th Street in Randall reported a burglary.Oct. 24 — A resident on Pine View Boulevard in Motley reported the theft of an older motor home. It was found dismantled behind a bar later.Oct. 24 — A resident on Highway 25 in Buckman reported the theft of a wood chipper.Oct. 25 — A resident on Hillview Lane in Little Falls reported a case of fraud. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Morrison County Record News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Work on Little Falls apartment complex could begin soon Haystack supper fundraiser planned Friday, Oct. 28 Klooster enters guilty plea on one count of criminal vehicular homicide St. Cloud man sentenced to 99 months in prison Snows handcraft Little Free Library in loving memory of their daughter E-Editions Morrison County Record Oct 23, 2022 0 Online Poll Have you or someone you know lost a loved one or friend due to a drug overdose? You voted: Yes, and it was so unexpected and heartbreaking. No, I don’t yet, thank goodness. Vote View Results Back
