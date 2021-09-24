Sept. 16 — A resident on 160th Avenue in Little Falls reported damage done to their fence.
Sept. 16 — A resident on 93rd Street in Buckman reported a vehicle theft. The vehicle was recovered and returned to the owner.
Sept. 17 — A resident on Highway 238 in Little Falls reported the theft of a vehicle.
Sept. 17 — A resident on 93rd Street in Buckman reported a scam in which a roofing company asked the resident to look at their roof for storm damage.
Sept. 17 — A resident on Jewel Road in Little Falls reported damage done to their property.
Sept. 17 – A business on Highway 10 South in Royalton reported a theft.
Sept. 18 — A resident on 80th Avenue in Randall reported damage to their property.
Sept. 18 — A resident on Aspen Lane in Motley reported a scam by a false AT&T/DirectTV representative.
Sept. 18 — A business on Highway 25 in Pierz reported a gas drive-off in the amount of $30.
Sept. 18 — A resident on Golf Course Circle in Randall reported a stolen vehicle.
Sept. 1 — A resident on Main Street West in Motley reported damage to their property.
Sept. 19 — A resident on Agate Road in Burtrum reported the theft of a boat motor.
Sept. 19 — A resident on Highway 27 in Lastrup reported a theft.
Sept. 19 — A resident on 133rd Street in Little Falls reported the theft of an ATV. The ATV was located and returned to the owner.
Sept. 20 — A resident on 55th Avenue and Cannon Road in Bowlus reported damage to their property.
Sept. 21 — A business on Highway 25 in Pierz reported a theft.
Sept. 22 — A resident on 90th Avenue and 100th Street in Little Falls reported damage to their property.
