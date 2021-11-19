Nov. 13 — A business on Highway 27 in Pierz reported a shoplifter.

Nov. 16 — A resident on Inca Road in Royalton reported someone had cut a hole in their shed.

Nov. 16 — A resident on 233rd Street in Pierz reported a scam in which someone claimed they had a nude photo of the resident and were threatening to send the photos to his family if the resident didn’t send them money.

