Nov. 13 — A business on Highway 27 in Pierz reported a shoplifter.
Nov. 16 — A resident on Inca Road in Royalton reported someone had cut a hole in their shed.
Nov. 16 — A resident on 233rd Street in Pierz reported a scam in which someone claimed they had a nude photo of the resident and were threatening to send the photos to his family if the resident didn’t send them money.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.