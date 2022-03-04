Feb. 25 — A business on Highway 25 in Pierz reported a burglary, with a window on the north side of the building broken out and entry made inside.

Feb. 25 — A resident on Heron Road reported a theft.

Feb. 27 — A resident on 30th Street in Holdingford reported the theft of a bank card number, with $5,000 being spent fraudulently out of an account.

Feb. 28 — A business on Highway 27 in Hillman reported a gas drive-off.

Feb. 28 — A resident on Iris Road in Little Falls reported the theft of extension cords.

March 1 — A resident on Basil Road in Swanville reported their windshield and taillight had been smashed.

