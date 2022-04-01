March 24 — A resident on First Street in Randall reported a scam.

March 24 — A resident on Main Street South in Pierz reported a theft.

March 26 — A resident on 93rd Street in Hillman reported damage to their property.

March 28 — A resident on Highway 238 in Little Falls reported a scam.

March 30 — A resident on 230th Street in Randall reported someone opened two different bank accounts using their information.

