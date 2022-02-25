Feb. 19 — A resident on Melody Road in Pierz reported a Medicare scam.

Feb. 19 — A business n Highway 27 in Hillman reported a theft.

Feb. 20 — A resident on 183rd Street in Pierz reported a theft/burglary in process.

Feb. 21 — A resident in Albertville reported a case a fraud in which someone with an address in Little Falls ordered a freezer and baby aspirin from Walmart online using their account.

