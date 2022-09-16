Morrison County Sheriff's Office Sep 16, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sept. 7 — A resident on 105th Avenue in Little Falls reported damage to their property.Sept. 7 — A resident on Highway 27 in Pierz reported a burglary.Sept. 8 — A resident on 380th Avenue in Hillman reported a stolen motorcycle frame.Sept. 8 — A resident on Ridge Road in Motley reported the theft of four “no trespassing” signs from their property.Sept. 8 — A resident on Highway 25 in Pierz reported a case of fraud.Sept. 8 — A business on Highway 25 in Pierz reported a gas drive-off.Sept. 10 — A resident on 190th Avenue and 103rd Street in Royalton reported damage to their property.Sept. 10 — A resident on East Fourth Street in Randall reported a theft.Sept. 12 — A resident on 170th Avenue in Royalton reported a break-in.Sept. 12 — A resident on Pine View Boulevard in Motley reported a case of fraud in which they were scammed out of $2,209 as they tried to buy an item from Facebook marketplace.Sept. 12 — A resident on 380th Avenue in Hillman reported a possible theft of a generator and shots fired.Sept. 13 — A resident on Pacific Avenue in Randall reported receiving a check with non-sufficient funds.Sept. 13 — A resident on Walnut Avenue in Holdingford reported a theft. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Morrison County Record News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Burtrum woman killed in crash with semi, Monday Royalton man involved in three-vehicle crash near Rochester Little Falls to explore noise wall at citizen's request Upsala names 2022 homecoming candidates Merrifield man sustains minor injuries in Royalton crash E-Editions Morrison County Record Sep 11, 2022 0 Online Poll With the severe injures two high school football players sustained, are you concerned about the safety of young football players? You voted: Not generally, I believe these injuries were out of the ordinary. I’ve always felt football was a dangerous sport for young players. I believe my school district has appropriate protections and gear in place for our play Vote View Results Back
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.