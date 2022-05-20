May 12 — A resident on Basil Road in Swanville reported a stolen truck.

May 12 — A resident on 153rd Street in Hillman reported their mailbox had been stolen.

May 13 — A resident on Iris Road in Little Falls reported a theft.

May 16 — A resident on Great River Road in Bowlus reported the possible burglary in an abandoned home.

May 17 — A resident on Nature Road in Royalton reported a scam.

May 17 — A resident on 153rd Street in Little Falls reported a scam.

May 17 — A resident on Basswood Road in Cushing reported someone had stolen the license plate off of their vehicle.

May 17 — A resident on Azalea Road in Motley reported a scam.

May 17 — A resident on Front Street in Cushing reported a case of fraud.

May 18 — A resident on Inca Road in Little Falls reported a theft.

May 18 — A resident on East Sixth Street in Randall reported a burglary.

May 18 — A resident on 170th Avenue an Walkabout Lane in Royalton reported a theft.

