Sept. 4 — A business on 160th Avenue in Little Falls reported a burglary.
Sept. 5 — A business on Haven Road in Little Falls reported a burglary.
Sept. 6 — A resident on Golf Course Circle in Randall reported an auto theft.
Sept. 8 — A resident on 138th Street in Little Falls reported a theft.
Sept. 8 — A resident on Highway 10 W. Motley reported a possible stolen trailer plate.
