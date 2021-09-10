Sept. 4 — A business on 160th Avenue in Little Falls reported a burglary.

Sept. 5 — A business on Haven Road in Little Falls reported a burglary.

Sept. 6 — A resident on Golf Course Circle in Randall reported an auto theft.

Sept. 8 — A resident on 138th Street in Little Falls reported a theft.

Sept. 8 — A resident on Highway 10 W. Motley reported a possible stolen trailer plate.

