Nov. 4 — A resident on Summit Road in Hillman reported a scam.

Nov. 4 — A resident on First Avenue SE in Little Falls reported a case of fraud.

Nov. 4 — A resident on North Birch Street in Royalton reported that their Social Security Number was being used at a business in St. Cloud.

Nov. 4 — A resident on East Sixth Street in Randall reported a theft.

Nov. 5 — A resident on Borgstrom Street in Upsala reported a burglary and that they were missing three guns and power tools from their garage.

Nov. 6 — A business on Main Street North in Pierz reported the theft of food.

Nov. 6 — A resident on Dove Road and Azalea Road in Pillager reported the theft of a state miliary sign.

Nov. 6 — A business on 320th Street in Cushing reported a gas drive-off.

Nov. 7 — A business on Highway 10 South in Royalton reported a theftg.

Nov. 8 — Three residents on 143rd Street in Pierz reported a mailbox damaged by bricks.

Nov. 8 — A resident on Harness Road in Little Falls reported damage to their property.

Nov. 8 — A resident on First Avenue Southeast in Little Falls reported someone had used their name to secure a bail bond to get a suspect released from the county jail.

Nov. 9 — A resident on 93rd Street in Little Falls reported the theft of a cement lion from their front lawn.

