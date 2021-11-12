Nov. 4 — A resident on Summit Road in Hillman reported a scam.
Nov. 4 — A resident on First Avenue SE in Little Falls reported a case of fraud.
Nov. 4 — A resident on North Birch Street in Royalton reported that their Social Security Number was being used at a business in St. Cloud.
Nov. 4 — A resident on East Sixth Street in Randall reported a theft.
Nov. 5 — A resident on Borgstrom Street in Upsala reported a burglary and that they were missing three guns and power tools from their garage.
Nov. 6 — A business on Main Street North in Pierz reported the theft of food.
Nov. 6 — A resident on Dove Road and Azalea Road in Pillager reported the theft of a state miliary sign.
Nov. 6 — A business on 320th Street in Cushing reported a gas drive-off.
Nov. 7 — A business on Highway 10 South in Royalton reported a theftg.
Nov. 8 — Three residents on 143rd Street in Pierz reported a mailbox damaged by bricks.
Nov. 8 — A resident on Harness Road in Little Falls reported damage to their property.
Nov. 8 — A resident on First Avenue Southeast in Little Falls reported someone had used their name to secure a bail bond to get a suspect released from the county jail.
Nov. 9 — A resident on 93rd Street in Little Falls reported the theft of a cement lion from their front lawn.
