March 11 — A resident on 230th Street in Randall reported a case of credit card fraud.

March 13 — A resident on Highway 10 in Little Falls reported a vehicle hit the Little Falls Granite Works and their mailboxes.

March 14 — A resident on 205th Avenue in Royalton reported damage to their property.

March 14 — A resident on Deer Tri in Randall reported their license plate had been stolen.

March 14 — A resident on 203rd Street in Pierz reported a scam in which they received a phone call from a person stating the resident had a warrant.

March 14 — A business on 113th Street in Little Falls reported the theft of several propane bottles out of campers.

March 15 — A resident on Cable Road in Little Falls reported the theft of the “Welcome to Sobieski” sign on the west side of the town.

March 16 — A resident on 160th Avenue in Little Falls reported a break-in.

March 16 — A resident on 125th Avenue in Little Falls reported a scam in which a caller has been trying to convince the resident to give them money.

