April 24 — A resident on Highway 238 in Little Falls reported their mailbox was missing. It was later found and returned.

April 24 — A resident on 370th Avenue in Hillman reported someone had stolen a Husqvarna chain saw.

May 2 — A resident on 113th Street in Pierz reported a scam in which she had been receiving texts about nude people and nasty things.

May 2 — A business on Highway 25 in Pierz reported a gas drive-off.

