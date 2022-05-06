Morrison County Sheriff's Office May 6, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save April 24 — A resident on Highway 238 in Little Falls reported their mailbox was missing. It was later found and returned.April 24 — A resident on 370th Avenue in Hillman reported someone had stolen a Husqvarna chain saw.May 2 — A resident on 113th Street in Pierz reported a scam in which she had been receiving texts about nude people and nasty things.May 2 — A business on Highway 25 in Pierz reported a gas drive-off. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Morrison County Record News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Royalton High School names Top 10 students for Class of 2022 BCA identifies officers, suspects involved in shooting near Bowlus LFCHS alums back rec center, say school woods is wrong spot BCA Investigates Officer Involved Shooting Near Bowlus Bowlus man allegedly tied up, sexually assaulted victim E-Editions Morrison County Record May 1, 2022 0 Online Poll Are you ready to start your yard work? You voted: Yes, I’ve been waiting all winter to get out into my yard. Nah, that’s the one part of spring I don’t like! I’m going to wait until Memorial Day for a long weekend. Vote View Results Back
