Sept. 9 — A resident on 240th Street in Randall reported a case of fraud.

Sept. 10 — A resident on Highway 27 in Little Falls reported damage to their fish house.

Sept. 10 — A resident on 3426th Avenue in Pierz reported scam calls.

Sept. 11 — A business on Highway 10 in Motley reported a gas drive-off.

Sept. 11 — A resident on Main Street South in Pierz reported a theft.

Sept. 11 — A business on Highway 25 in Pierz reported a gas drive-off.

Sept. 12 — A business on Highway 10 South in Royalton reported a gas drive-off.

Sept. 14 — A resident on 83rd Street in Royalton reported their vehicle had been broken into, a purse stolen and later a fraudulent cash withdrawal on an account for $700.

Sept. 15 — A resident on North Second Street in Royalton reported damage to their property.

Sept. 15 — A business on 113th Street in Little Falls reported the theft of a loaner vehicle.

