Jan. 7 — A resident on 75th Street in Swanville reported a scam in which their Facebook account had been hacked and someone had been using it for Bitcoin and other money issues.

Jan. 7 — A resident on 190th Avenue in Little Falls reported the theft of a mailed package.

Jan. 7 — A resident on Basswood Road in Cushing erported a scam in which their Facebook page had been hacked and they gave money because they thought it was a friend. It was related to Bitcoin.

Jan. 7 — A resident on 40th Street in Bowlus reported a possible identity theft.

Jan. 9 —A stolen gun was recovered by a business on First Avenue Southeast.

Jan. 9 — A resident on 183rd Street in Pierz reported a theft.

Jan. 9 —A resident on 48th Street in Foley reported a theft.

Jan. 9 — A resident on 250th Avenue in Pierz reported a theft.

