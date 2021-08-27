Aug. 19 — A resident on 73rd Street in Royalton reported damage to their property.
Aug. 19 — A resident on Great River Road in Little Falls reported a scam in which someone tried to open a bank account under their name and Social Security Number.
Aug. 20 — A business on Highway 10 in Motley reported a scam.
Aug. 22 — A business on 320th Street in Cushing reported a gas drive off in the amount of $30.
Aug. 23 — A resident on 85th Avenue in Little Falls reported a theft.
Aug. 24 — A business on Highway 27 in Little Falls reported a burglary.
Aug. 25 — A resident reported damage done to property on Highway 25 in Pierz.
Aug. 25 — A business on 320th Street in Cushing reported a gas drive-off.
