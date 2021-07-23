July 16 — A resident on Dove Road in Little Falls reported the theft of a red iPhone in a black case.

July 16 — A resident on 268th Street in Pierz reported someone had attempted to break into their camper.

July 16 — A resident on Aspen Lane in Motley reported the theft of a camper.

July 16 — A business on Highway 27 in Pierz reported a burglary.

July 18 — A business on 320th Street in Cushing reported a gas drive off in the amount of $35.15.

July 20 — A resident on 93rd Street in Royalton reported a theft.

July 20 — A resident on 180th Avenue in Royalton reported a scam.

July 20 — A resident on Highway 27 in Little Falls reported a scam.

July 21 — A resident on Creamery Drive in Buckman reported the theft of a vehicle.

