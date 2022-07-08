June 30 — A resident on Highway 238 in Bowlus reported the theft of nine goats, valued at $5,400.

July 1 — A resident on West River Road in Little Falls reported scam.

July 1 — A resident on Haven Road in Little Falls reported the theft of a cellphone.

July 2 — A resident on 260th Avenue in Pierz reported a scam in which an unknown person was threatening to post lies and photos of them on Facebook, unless the resident sent the scammer money.

July 3 — A resident on Robert Street in Pierz reported a scam.

July 4 — A business on Highway 25 in Pierz reported a gas drive-off.

July 4 — A business on Highway 25 in Pierz reported a gas drive-off.

July 4 — A resident on Forest Road in Little Falls reported a theft.

July 5 — A resident on Crystal Road in Motley reported someone damaged to the rear passenger side window of their truck.

July 5 — A resident on 30th Street in Holdingford reported a case of fraud in which their credit card was used illegally.

Load comments