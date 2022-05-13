May 6 — A resident on Maple Street in Little Falls reported a theft from a vehicle.

May 6 — A resident on Bugle Road in Motley reported a case of fraud in which another person is accusing them of stealing a document they claim came in the resident’s mail.

May 6 — A stolen vehicle out of Todd County was recovered at 223rd Street in Little Falls.

May 7 — A resident on Superior Avenue in Randall reported two stolen TVs.

May 7 — A resident on 243rd Street in Pierz reported damage to their property.

May 9 — A resident on Dove Road in Randall reported a scam in which they lost $500 to a person claiming to be from Amazon.

May 9 — A resident on 260th Street in Cushing reported a scam on Craigslist.

May 11 — A resident on East Minnesota Avenue in Randall reported damage to their property.

Load comments