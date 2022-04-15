Morrison County Sheriff's Office Apr 15, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save April 7 — A resident on 113th Street in Little Falls reported a burglary.April 9 — A resident on Dove Road in Cushing reported a burglary.April 10 — A resident on North Main Street in Upsala reported damage to the property.April 11 — A resident on East Centre Street in Royalton reported a burglary.April 11 — A resident on Zebulon Shores Drive in Little Falls reported a theft. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Morrison County Record News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Suspect who allegedly crashed into Pierz business taken into custody Pine Tree Playground due for needed upgrades RU wrestling coach wins Coach of the Year Morrison County Record’s boys Basketball Player of the Year Flyers basketball legend achieves the ultimate honor, a HoF induction E-Editions Morrison County Record Apr 10, 2022 0 Online Poll Will you plant a vegetable and/or flower garden this year? You voted: Yes! I have seeds started already, both flowers and vegetables. Yes! I will buy my plants at a local garden center. I would, but I don’t have the space. No, I don’t have the desire or know-how. No, but I have friends that do — and they share! Vote View Results Back
