April 7 — A resident on 113th Street in Little Falls reported a burglary.

April 9 — A resident on Dove Road in Cushing reported a burglary.

April 10 — A resident on North Main Street in Upsala reported damage to the property.

April 11 — A resident on East Centre Street in Royalton reported a burglary.

April 11 — A resident on Zebulon Shores Drive in Little Falls reported a theft.

