June 11 — A business on Highway 10 South in Motley reported a gas drive off.

June 11 — A business on Highway 10 South in Royalton reported a gas drive-off.

June 12 — A resident on 270th Street in Cushing reported damage to their property.

June 12 — A resident on 263rd Street in Hillman reported a burglary.

June 12 — A resident on 273rd Street in Pierz reported a pickup had hit and damaged their mailbox.

June 13 — A resident on 90th Street and 100th Avenue in Little Falls reported damage to their property.

June 13 — A resident on Basswood Avenue in Burtrum reported a burglary.

June 13 — A resident on Dogwood Road in Randall reported the theft of a paddle boat.

June 14 — A resident on 133rd Street in Little Falls reported a stolen vehicle.

