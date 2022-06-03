May 26 — A resident on Birch Curve Road in Randall reported a scam.

May 27 — A business on Highway 10 South in Royalton reported a gas drive-off.

May 28 — A resident on Third Avenue Northeast reported the theft of an Apple watch.

May 29 — A business on South Birch Street in Royalton reported a burglary.

May 31 — Someone backed into the Upsala fire station.

June 1 — A resident on Park Avenue Southeast in Pierz reported a theft.

