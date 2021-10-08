Sept. 30 — A resident on Hill Drive in Randall reported someone stole a Hoyt bow, valued at $2,000, out of the back topper of their truck.

Oct. 3 — A resident on 133rd Street in Little Falls reported the theft of prescription pills and coins.

Oct. 3 — A resident on Forest Road in Little Falls reported the theft of a vehicle.

Oct. 3 — A resident on Sage Road in Hillman reported someone had been at their home and shut off their cameras.

Oct. 4 — A resident on Riverwood Court in Randall reported a scam in which someone spoke to an elderly woman telling her that she owed them money in the form of gift card payments to get $18,000 back into her bank account.

