July 13 — A resident on East River Road in Motley reported a scam in which a person on the phone was walking them through a process on the computer, when the person on the phone took control of the resident’s computer and asked the name of the resident’s bank.
July 16 — A resident on Dove Road in Little Falls reported the theft of a red iPhone in a black case.
July 16 — A resident on 268th Street in Pierz reported someone had attempted to break into their camper.
July 16 — A resident on Aspen Lane in Motley reported the theft of a camper.
July 16 — A business on Highway 27 in Pierz reported a burglary.
July 18 — A business on 320th Street in Cushing reported a gas drive off in the amount of $35.15.
July 20 — A resident on 93rd Street in Royalton reported a theft.
July 20 — A resident on 180th Avenue in Royalton reported a scam.
July 20 — A resident on Highway 27 in Little Falls reported a scam.
July 21 — A resident on Creamery Drive in Buckman reported the theft of a vehicle.
July 22 — A resident on Dogwood Lane in Motley reported their vehicle had been stolen that had been stored at another residence.
July 23 — A resident on 263rd Street in Fort Ripley reported a scam.
July 24 – A resident on Sixth Street in Randall reported the theft of their vehicle. The vehicle was later located in Little Falls.
July 26 — A resident on Almond Road in Burtrum reported their truck had been damaged while sitting at a lake access.
July 28 — A resident on Betty Lane in Little Falls reported damage done to their property.
July 28 — A resident on Gordon Circle in Little Falls reported a theft.
