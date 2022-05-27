Morrison County Sheriff's Office May 27, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save May 19 — A resident on Channel Lane in Pillager reported a case of insurance fraud.May 21 — A resident on Great River Road in Bowlus reported a burglary.May 22 — A resident on Great River Road in Little Falls reported the theft of a wallet and fishing tackle box he left on land while fishing at the Rice Creek public access.May 23 — A resident on 150th Avenue in Little Falls reported a break-in at their storage unit.May 24 A resident on Park Street in Pierz reported damage to their property.May 24 — A resident on 223rd Street in Little Falls reported damage to an irrigation system. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Morrison County Record News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Traffic stop results in multiple charges against St. Cloud woman Tara Selinski: 45 years and counting Mayo Clinic Ambulance, Camp Ripley form unique partnership Storm causes significant damage to LF schools Phase One of school improvement project underway at Staples-Motley E-Editions Morrison County Record May 22, 2022 0 Online Poll How will/did you spend Memorial Day weekend? You voted: Visiting the grave of a loved one. Taking part in a Memorial Day observance near me. Enjoying a long weekend off of work. I worked all weekend. Vote View Results Back
