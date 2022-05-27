May 19 — A resident on Channel Lane in Pillager reported a case of insurance fraud.

May 21 — A resident on Great River Road in Bowlus reported a burglary.

May 22 — A resident on Great River Road in Little Falls reported the theft of a wallet and fishing tackle box he left on land while fishing at the Rice Creek public access.

May 23 — A resident on 150th Avenue in Little Falls reported a break-in at their storage unit.

May 24 A resident on Park Street in Pierz reported damage to their property.

May 24 — A resident on 223rd Street in Little Falls reported damage to an irrigation system.

