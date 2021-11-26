Nov. 18 — A resident on Highway 27 in Swanville reported someone retrieved photos of the resident and is being threatened the photos will be posted if they don’t pay $200.

Nov. 18 — A resident on First Avenue Southeast reported a case of possible fraud.

Nov. 18 — A resident on Third Street Southwest reported a scam involving gift cards.

Nov. 18 — A resident on Inca Road in Royalton reported the theft of a vehicle.

Nov. 19 — A resident on North Hickory Street in Royalton reported a scam in which someone took out a loan against their business.

Nov. 19 — A street sign on 183rd Street in Pierz was damaged.

Nov. 20 — A resident on Johnson Street in Upsala reported a theft.

Nov. 20 — A resident on Degraff Avenue in Swanville reported a scam.

Nov. 22 — A resident on 250th Avenue in Royalton reported their tires had been slashed.

Nov. 23 — A resident on Aspen Lane in Motley reported that a Verizon phone and a Samsung hi-def TV had been taken.

