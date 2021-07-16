July 1 — A resident on Dove Road in Little Falls reported damage done to their mailbox.

July 2 — A resident on 213th Street in Hillman reported someone had tried breaking into the church and also broke a bird bath and a bench.

July 2 — A resident on 120th Avenue in Bowlus reported a scam.

July 2 — A resident on Aspen Lane in Motley reported the theft of a “Money Green” mini bike, valued at $200 and hand tools valued at $100.

July 4 — A business on Degraff Avenue in Swanville reported a gas drive-off in the amount of $35.01.

July 5 — A resident on 320th Street in Cushing reported a burglary. Someone had broken the padlock on the back of the storage garage and stole tools.

July 5 — A resident on Aston Road in Cushing reported the theft of a catalytic converter.

July 5 — A resident on Sage Road in Hillman reported damage to their property.

July 6 — A resident on Baltic Road in Swanville reported a case of check forgery.

July 7 — A resident on 150th Avenue in Little Falls reported a theft from a storage unit.

July 9 — A resident on 40th Street in Bowlus reported damage done to their property.

July 9 — A resident on 93rd Street in Hillman reported someone broke out a window on a vehicle.

July 9 — A resident on 190th Street in Little Falls reported a theft.

July 9 — A resident on Harness Road in Little Falls reported their blue 911 sign had been run over.

July 10 — A resident on 100th Street in Little Falls reported damage to their property.

July 11 — A resident on 173rd Street in Little Falls reported a theft.

July 11 — A resident on Highway 25 in Pierz reported damage to their property.

July 12 — A resident on 233rd Street in Pierz reported a case of identity theft.

July 12 — The Post Office on Degraff Avenue in Swanville reported a possible scam.

July 13 — A resident on 205th Avenue in Fort Ripley reported a scam in which they ordered checks online, received an email which was concerning, called the business and learned there was a different name on the checks.

July 13 — A resident on East River Road in Motley reported a scam in which a person on the phone was walking them through a process on the computer, when the person on the phone took control of the resident’s computer and asked the name of the resident’s bank.

