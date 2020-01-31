Jan. 19 — A resident on Highway 25 in Pierz reported a burglary. Several items were missing and there was forced entry.
Jan. 20 — A resident reported their vehicle had been stolen from the Motley Department of Transportation office. The vehicle was later found in Backus.
Jan. 21 — A resident on 243rd Street, Pierz reported a scam in which the resident purchased three Honda 3000 watt super quiet gasoline generators online from a company. The resident paid $956 each through Paypal. The resident never received the generators but instead received two small brown envelopes delivered in the mail from the company that had kids’ stickers in it. The tracking number on the envelopes is the same tracking numbers Paypal shows that the purchased product was delivered.
Jan. 22 — A resident on 103rd Street in Pierz reported a scam in which someone called claiming to be from the Social Security Administration and asking for personal information.
Jan. 23 — A resident on 205th Avenue in Fort Ripley reported a scam in which someone called and wanted the resident to purchase a $500 Walmart card and send the caller the code on the back.
Jan. 24 — A resident on Partridge Road in Hillman reported damage done to their property.
Jan. 25 — A resident on Jewel Road in Little Falls reported a burglary.
Jan. 25 — A resident on Pine View Boulevard in Motley reported the theft of a 26-foot aluminum extension ladder.
Jan. 27 — A resident on Riverview Court in Randall reported the theft of a depth finder.
