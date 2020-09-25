Sept. 17 — A resident on Quest Road in Pierz reported a possible case of identity theft.
Sept. 17 — A resident on Angelina Drive in Little Falls reported a scam in which a scammer tried telling the resident that their grandson was in an accident and the grandson’s attorney wanted $15,000. The resident called their grandson who was at home.
Sept. 17 — A resident on 2443rd Street in Pierz reported the theft of three guns.
Sept. 17 — A resident on 133rd Street in Pierz reported their mailbox had been smashed.
Sept. 18 — A business on First Street Southeast in Little Falls reported one of their customers was possibly being scammed.
Sept. 19 — A resident on Cedar Street West in Motley reported someone had stolen their Trump flag and pole.
Sept. 19 — A resident on East River Road in Pillager reported the theft of a three wheeler.
Sept. 20 — A resident reported someone had damaged the mirror on their truck while it was parked at 360th Avenue in Hillman.
Sept. 20 — A resident on 115th Avenue in Little Falls reported a burglary.
Sept. 21 — A resident on 160th Avenue in Little Falls reported a theft.
Sept. 21 — A resident on Iris Road in Little Falls reported a theft.
Sept. 21 — A resident on Pine View Drive in Randall reported a theft.
Sept. 22 — A resident on 55th Avenue in Bowlus reported a case of fraud.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.