Sept. 17 — A resident on Quest Road in Pierz reported a possible case of identity theft.

Sept. 17 — A resident on Angelina Drive in Little Falls reported a scam in which a scammer tried telling the resident that their grandson was in an accident and the grandson’s attorney wanted $15,000. The resident called their grandson who was at home.

Sept. 17 — A resident on 2443rd Street in Pierz reported the theft of three guns.

Sept. 17 — A resident on 133rd Street in Pierz reported their mailbox had been smashed.

Sept. 18 — A business on First Street Southeast in Little Falls reported one of their customers was possibly being scammed.

Sept. 19 — A resident on Cedar Street West in Motley reported someone had stolen their Trump flag and pole.

Sept. 19 — A resident on East River Road in Pillager reported the theft of a three wheeler.

Sept. 20 — A resident reported someone had damaged the mirror on their truck while it was parked at 360th Avenue in Hillman.

Sept. 20 — A resident on 115th Avenue in Little Falls reported a burglary.

Sept. 21 — A resident on 160th Avenue in Little Falls reported a theft.

Sept. 21 — A resident on Iris Road in Little Falls reported a theft.

Sept. 21 — A resident on Pine View Drive in Randall reported a theft.

Sept. 22 — A resident on 55th Avenue in Bowlus reported a case of fraud.

