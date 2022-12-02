The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, have recently been sentenced:
Gross misdemeanors:
• Brady Augustus Rierson, 22, Randall (offense: 7/11/22) — Violation of a domestic abuse no contact order, fined $185 and sentenced to three days in jail and supervised probation for two years.
• Brent Allen Gessell, 31, Swanville (offense: 8/15/22) — Third-degree DWI, fined $710 and sentenced to one day in jail and supervised probation for four years. Dismissed was a second charge of third-degree DWI.
• Jesse Alan Ostlund, 32, Ramsey (offense: 5/29/22) — Violation of domestic abuse no contact order, fined $200 and sentenced to supervised probation for one year.
Misdemeanors:
• Kenneth Larry Anderson, 79, Randall (offense: 10/16/22) — Careless driving, fined $485 and sentenced to two days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
• Betsy Lee Avant, 43, Pierz (offense: 5/22/22) — Careless driving, fined $535 and sentenced to one day in jail and probation to the court for one year.
• Dean Arnold Gangl, 55, St. Stephen (offense: 5/3/22) — Give peace officer a false name, fined $135 and sentenced to 15 days in jail.
• Anthony Ray Strempke, 50, Little Falls (offense: 10/5/22) — Careless driving, fined $535 and sentenced to one day in jail and supervised probation for one year.
• Jeffrey Lee Kapus, 45, Little Falls (offense: 4/18/22) — Domestic assault, fined $185 and sentenced to three days in jail and supervised probation for two years.
