The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:
Gross misdemeanors:
• Wayne Allen Kludt, 52, Randall (offense: 3/29/21) — Second degree DWI, fined $385 and sentenced to 32 days in jail and supervised probation for six years. Dismissed was one count of third degree DWI.
• Joshua Curtis Okroi, 27, Pierz (offense: 5/8/21) — Third degree DWI, fined $560 and sentenced to one day in jail and supervised probation for two years. Dismissed was one third degree DWI count.
Misdemeanors:
• Garry Allen Goedker, 53, Brainerd (offense: 1/18/21) — Speeding, fined $385 and sentenced to six days in jail and probation to the court for one year. Dismissed was one gross misdemeanor count of driving after cancellation.
• David Woods, 73, Avon (offense: 9/28/21) — Hit and run, property damage, fined $385 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.
• Jennifer Theresa Bowers, 37, Little Falls (offense: 9/23/21) — Domestic assault, fined $135 and sentenced to 29 days in jail and supervised probation for two years.
• Lucas Kenneth Kizer, 35, Alexandria (offense: 12/30/20) — Harassment, violate restraining order, fined $135 and sentenced to two days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
