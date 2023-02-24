The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, have recently been sentenced:
Gross misdemeanors:
• Scott Edward Allen, 55, Little Falls (offense: 11/23/19) — Obstructing the legal process with force. Fined $300 and sentenced to supervised probation for two years. Dismissed was a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Misdemeanors:
• Scott Edward Allen, 55, Little Falls (offense: 11/23/19) — Disorderly conduct, fined $50 and sentenced to one year of supervised probation.
• Kyle Roger Kowalzek, 25, Fort Ripley (offense: 1/18/23 and 2/20/23) — Theft from a motor vehicle, ordered to pay $44.72 in restitution, sentenced to one year of probation to the court.
• David Joshua Steadman, 37, Becker (offense: 1/23/23) — Harassment, violating a restraining order, fined $100 and sentenced to one year of probation to the court. Dismissed were two more charges of violating a restraining order.
• Austin James Hollermann, 20, Little Falls (offense: 12/10/22) — Drugs, synthetic cannabinoid, fined $50 and sentenced to four days in jail and supervised probation for one year.
• Camille Christine Dalbec, 42, Corcoran (offense: 12/16/22) — DWI, fined $250, which includes $40.09 in restitution and sentenced to one year of supervised probation.
