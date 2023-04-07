The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, have recently been sentenced:
• Hayley Rose Hollermann, 25, St. Cloud (offense: 11/25/22) — Third-degree DWI, fined $385 and sentenced to four days in jail and supervised probation for four years. Dismissed was a second count of third-degree DWI.
• Duffy Regan Anderson, 41, Cushing (offense: 11/21/22) — Driving after cancellation, fined $385 and sentenced to three days in jail and supervised probation for two years.
• Lance Marshall Ballinger, 36, Onamia (offense: 8/26/22) — Driving after cancellation, fined $285 and sentenced to four days in jail and probation to the court for two years.
• Tyler Scott Lorenz, 30, Little Falls (offense: 1/22/23) — Fifth-degree controlled substance crime, fined $285 and sentenced to nine days in jail and supervised probation for two years.
• Randolph Robert Rocheleau, 70, Little Falls (offense: 8/20/21) — Driving after cancellation, fined $185 and sentenced to probation to the court for two years.
• Robert Wayn Johnson, 57, Spring Lake Park (offense: 6/2/22) — Driving after cancellation, fined $135 and sentenced to 30 days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
• Noah James Anderson, 27, Little Falls (offense: 2/24/23) — Theft, fined $474.92, including $189.92 in restitution, and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.
• Kyle Roger Kowalzek, 25, Fort Ripley (offense: 1/3/23) — Theft, fined $329.84, including $44.84 in restitution and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.
• Deborah Adeline Matiak, 60, Freeport (offense: 7/11/22) — Theft, fined $656.03, including $521.03 in restitution, and sentenced to one day in jail and probation to the court for one year.
• Kathleen Mary Richardson, 71, Gonvick (offense: 11/12/22) — Fourth-degree DWI, fined $160 and sentenced to five days in jail and supervised probation for two years. Dismissed was a fifth-degree controlled substance crime.
• Mark Wesley Grell, 38, West St. Paul (offense: 10/21/22) — Fail to display valid registration on all-terrain vehicle, fined $135.
• Anthony Joseph Cimenski, 61, Royalton (offense: 2/14/23) — Fourth-degree DWI, fined $535 and sentenced to two days in jail and probation to the court for two years. Dismissed was a gross misdemeanor charge of third-degree DWI.
