The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:
Gross misdemeanors:
• Joshua Steven Solem, 43, Motley (offense: 3/12/21) — Third-degree DWI, fined $310 and sentenced to supervised probation for four years. Dismissed was a second charge of third-degree DWI.
• Jacob David Peterson, 21, Motley (offense: 2/4/22) — Third-degree DWI, fined $410 and sentenced to three days in jail and supervised probation for four years.
• Robert Joe Warner, 30, Staples (offense: 11/10/21) — Second-degree DWI, fined $415 and sentenced to supervised probation for six years. Dismissed was a second charge of second-degree DWI.
• Justin Lee Bauer, 32, Royalton (offense: 10/23/21) — Second-degree DWI, fined $560 and sentenced to supervised probation for one year. Dismissed was a second charge of second-degree DWI and a gross misdemeanor charge of driving after cancellation.
• Ryan Lee Monson, 30, Royalton (offense: 9/23/21) — Third-degree DWI, fined $410 and sentenced to one day in jail and supervised probation for four years. Dismissed was a second charge of third-degree DWI.
Misdemeanors:
• Timothy Alan Wrobleski, 60, Little Falls (offense: 7/31/21) — Damage to property, fined $75 and sentenced to nine days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
• Derick Lee Dudley, 31, Pierz (offense: 2/24/22) — Speeding, 90/55, fined $285 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.
• Anthony Howard Hartung, 33, Holdingford (offense: 11/6/21) — Careless driving, fined $385 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.
• Robert Alvin Rajkowski, 36, Pierz (offense: 12/7/21) — Driving after revocation, fined $135 and sentenced to three days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
• Tana Elizabeth Vieth, 29, Highland, Wis. (offense: 11/29/21) — Domestic abuse, violate order for protection, fined $185 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.
