The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:
Gross misdemeanors:
• Benedict Francis Butler, 46, Browerville (offense: 2/7/22) — Driving after cancellation, fined $1,085 and sentenced to two days in jail and probation to the court for two years.
• Michael Christian Robert Foss, 29, Burtrum (offense: 1/27/22) — Second-degree DWI, fined $415 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for six year. Dismissed was a second charge of second-degree DWI.
• Corey Christopher Isaacson, 45, St. Paul (offense: 4/19/21) — Fifth-degree controlled substance possession, fined $135 and sentenced to 28 days in jail and supervised probation for two years.
• Jonathan William Kopka, 48, Sartell (offense: 10/1/21) — Third-degree DWI, fined $410 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for four years. Dismissed was a second charge of third-degree DWI.
Misdemeanors:
• Raymen Michael Balaski, 30, Little Falls (offense: 2/2/22) — Theft, fined $185 and sentenced to four days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
• Robert Richard Hopper, 33, Little Falls (offense: 2/18/22) — Trespassing, fined $185 and sentenced to five days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
• Betty Jean Geise, 49, Swanville (offense: 3/23/22) — Driving after revocation, fined $285 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.