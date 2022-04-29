The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:

Gross misdemeanors:

Benedict Francis Butler, 46, Browerville (offense: 2/7/22) — Driving after cancellation, fined $1,085 and sentenced to two days in jail and probation to the court for two years.

Michael Christian Robert Foss, 29, Burtrum (offense: 1/27/22) — Second-degree DWI, fined $415 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for six year. Dismissed was a second charge of second-degree DWI.

Corey Christopher Isaacson, 45, St. Paul (offense: 4/19/21) — Fifth-degree controlled substance possession, fined $135 and sentenced to 28 days in jail and supervised probation for two years.

Jonathan William Kopka, 48, Sartell (offense: 10/1/21) — Third-degree DWI, fined $410 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for four years. Dismissed was a second charge of third-degree DWI.

Misdemeanors:

Raymen Michael Balaski, 30, Little Falls (offense: 2/2/22) — Theft, fined $185 and sentenced to four days in jail and probation to the court for one year.

Robert Richard Hopper, 33, Little Falls (offense: 2/18/22) — Trespassing, fined $185 and sentenced to five days in jail and probation to the court for one year.

Betty Jean Geise, 49, Swanville (offense: 3/23/22) — Driving after revocation, fined $285 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.

