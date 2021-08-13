The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:

Gross misdemeanors:

• Chad Daniel Piekarski, 43, Little Falls (offense: 2/3/21) — Third degree DWI, fined $610 and sentenced to 30 days in jail and supervised probation for four years. Dismissed against Piekarski, was one count of third degree DWI.

• Richard Gregory Henry, 31, Pierz (offense: 2/20/21) — Second degree DWI, fined $585 and sentenced to six years of supervised probation.

• Dustin Kenneth Keehr, 41, Hillman (offense: 5/23/21) — Third degree DWI, fined $ 415 and sentenced to three days in jail and supervised probation for four years. Dismissed against Keehr was one gross misdemeanor charge of second degree DWI.

Misdemeanors:

• Brandon Joseph Booten, 40, Little Falls (offense: 9/20/20) — Damage to property, fined $185 and sentenced to two days in jail and probation to the court for one year.

• Isaac Jeffrey Dammen, 24, Pierz (offense: 4/25/21) — Damage to property, fined $185 and sentenced to three days in jail and supervised probation for one year.

• Cody Gene Dumler, 26, Royalton (offense: 7/12/21) — Speeding, fined $185 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.

• Xavier Hill, 32, Atlanta, Georgia (offense: 12/30/20) — Domestic assault and violate no contact order, fined $135 and sentenced to 56 days in jail. Dismissed against Hill,was one felony count of domestic assault.

• Marshall Dean Rahn, 30, Cushing (offense: 8/8/21) — Driving after revocation, fined $135 and sentenced to two days in jail.

• Michael James Whitty Sandaker, 41, Randall (offense: 5/27/21) — Domestic abuse, violate no contact order, fined $135 and sentenced to 70 days in jail.

