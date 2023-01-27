The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, have recently been sentenced:
Gross misdemeanors:
• David Gerard Kurtz, 63, Holdingford (offense: 11/1/22) — Driving after cancellation, fined $285 and sentenced to two days in jail and probation to the court for two years.
• Timothy Dustin Johannes, 28, Avon (offense: 4/13/22) — Driving after cancellation, fined $285 and sentenced to two days in jail and probation to the court for two years.
• James Michael Juetten, 46, Hillman (offense: 11/3/21) — Driving after cancellation, fined $285 and sentenced to one day in jail and probation to the court for two years.
• Shane Jerome Stegora, 32, Hillman (offense: 8/17/22) — Third-degree DWI, fined $685 and sentenced to four days in jail and supervised probation for four years. Dismissed was a gross misdemeanor charge of second-degree DWI.
• Kasey Jo Vukelich, 40, Fort Ripley (offense: 12/3/22) — Fourth-degree DWI, fined $560 and sentenced to two years of supervised probation.
• Shelby Rose Wetch, 25, Princeton (offense: 4/6/22) — Damage to property, fined $1,000 and sentenced to two days in jail and probation to the court for two years.
Misdemeanors:
• Tyler Paul Yetzer Tucker, 34, Little Falls (offense: 10/11/22) — Trespass, fined $135 and sentenced to two days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
• Miguel Angel Aragon Martinez, 21, Swanville (offense: 10/21/22) — Disorderly conduct, fined $135 and sentenced to four days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
• Jared Bruce Borchert, 36, Brainerd (offense: 1/16/23) — Give officer a false name, fined $135 and sentenced to two days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
• Maria Sue Hanson, 27, Redlake (offense: 10/1/22) — DWI, fined $560 and sentenced to two years of supervised probation.
• Teren Edward Kampa, 29, Big Lake (offense: 11/13/22) — Fourth-degree DWI, fined $560 and sentenced to three days in jail and supervised probation for two years. Dismissed was a gross misdemeanor charge of third-degree DWI.
• Jennifer Ann Scott, 34, Brainerd (offense: 1/16/23) — Give a peace officer a false name, fined $135 and sentenced to two days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
